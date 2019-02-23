Budget exposed Telangana government’s lack of financial discipline: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The vote-on-account Budget presented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday was a disappointing one, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said. Speaking to media persons here, the Congress leader said there was no full-fledged government in place till a few days ago. It was only after the formation of State Cabinet that the government actually started functioning and tabled the vote-on-account Budget.

There is no mention when the government will give allowances to the unemployed youth, nor there is a clarity on the date from which enhanced amounts for Rythu Bandhu and Aasra Pensions would be given to the beneficiaries.

He also expressed concern over lack of mention of steps proposed to be taken by the State government to fill vacancies and create more jobs. Instead of vote-on-account Budget they should have presented full general Budget as there is a full-fledged government which came to power more than two months ago, he said.

He said that there were a number of critical issues neglected in the Budget. It lacked clarity on several sectors and it clearly exposed the State government’s lack of financial discipline. The loans borrowed from various sources have been shown as revenue and the state government was still planning to take more loans. CLP leader said.

‘Cong will contest MLC polls’

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the Congress will contest the MLC election as “we have adequate strength to contest, it was unfortunate, the TRS has announced party candidates for the MLC polls which is aimed at undermining the democracy”. Though TRS has no adequate strength to bag all the MLC seats but announced the list which gives indication that they wanted to win the polls through back door methods, he added.