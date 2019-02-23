Home States Telangana

Budget exposed Telangana government’s lack of financial discipline: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

He also expressed concern over lack of mention of steps proposed to be taken by the State government to fill vacancies and create more jobs.

Published: 23rd February 2019 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy speaks during a Congress Legislative Party meeting in Hyderabad on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The vote-on-account Budget presented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday was a disappointing one, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said. Speaking to media persons here, the Congress leader said there was no full-fledged government in place till a few days ago. It was only after the formation of State Cabinet that the government actually started functioning and tabled the vote-on-account Budget.

There is no mention when the government will give allowances to the unemployed youth, nor there is a clarity on the date from which enhanced amounts for Rythu Bandhu and Aasra Pensions would be given to the beneficiaries. 

He also expressed concern over lack of mention of steps proposed to be taken by the State government to fill vacancies and create more jobs. Instead of vote-on-account Budget they should have presented full general Budget as there is a full-fledged government which came to power more than two months ago, he said. 

He said that there were a number of critical issues neglected in the Budget. It lacked clarity on several sectors and it clearly exposed the State government’s lack of financial discipline. The loans borrowed from various sources have been shown as revenue and the state government was still planning to take more loans. CLP leader said.  

‘Cong will contest MLC polls’
Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the Congress will contest the MLC election as “we have adequate strength to contest, it was unfortunate, the TRS has announced party candidates for the MLC polls which is aimed at undermining the democracy”.  Though TRS has no adequate strength to bag all the MLC seats but announced the list which gives indication that they wanted to win the polls through back door methods, he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vote-on-account Budget K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp