Home States Telangana

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Budget speech highlights success of ‘trailblazer’ Telangana

Here are the highlights of the Chief Minister’s speech in his own words.

Published: 23rd February 2019 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao presents vote-on-account Budget for the financial year 2019-20, in Assembly on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, presenting the Budget for the first time, presented a rosy picture on the State’s development in his speech on Friday. Here are the highlights of the Chief Minister’s speech in his own words: 

Rewarding journey 
We started our difficult and challenging journey of rebuilding Telangana and reinventing Telangana. With God’s blessings, benign nature and the support of the people of Telangana, the journey has been very rewarding. We have created history by introducing a large number of development and welfare schemes in a very short period of time.

There is nothing more satisfying to me than seeing happiness on the faces of our people. This further strengthens our government’s determination to serve the people of Telangana even better. It is a matter of immense pride that within a period of less than five years, Telangana has become a trailblazer and a role model for the entire nation. Previously, the Gujarat and Kerala models of development were talked about. Now, the Telangana model of inclusive development has taken centre-stage.

Land records updation
To provide a permanent solution to land disputes and litigations, our government took up the gigantic and courageous step of comprehensive Land Records Updations Programme (LRUP). Working day and night, the teams have surveyed and certified/purified 95 per cent of land records as litigation free and up to date. We are working hard to update the remaining land records. The government is shortly launching Dharani website with details of land records which is similar to core banking solution of the commercial banks.

Kaleshwaram water 
All the Irrigation projects have forest, environmental and Central Water Commission clearances from respective Central government authorities. Palamuru Project has got most of the clearances. The Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project on the Godavari river is progressing rapidly to make Khammam agriculturally prosperous. The government is determined to complete all irrigation projects in the next five years.

Textile and apparel parks
The government has adopted a three-pronged strategy to address the difficulties being faced by handloom workers. This strategy consists of first, the government placing orders with the handloom workers for its requirements, second, providing subsidy on yarn and chemicals and the marketing facilities. Government is taking steps to modernise power looms. The work on Warangal Mega Textile Park and Apparel Park in Sircilla is progressing at a brisk pace.

Bhadradri Power
We have completed KTPS 800 MW power plant within a record period of 42 months. The generation of electricity started in this plant. The Bhadradri Power Plant, with a generation capacity of 1,080 MW is expected to commence its generation very shortly. Work is at a brisk pace for the completion of 4,000 MW Yadadri ultra mega power plant. We have set a target of creating 5,000 MW solar power capacity. Of which, 3,613 MW power has already become available. After Karnataka, Telangana stands at number two position in solar power. 

Best in health
The CM said the Centre has declared that Telangana is one of the three states which provide high-quality heath care. There will be Basthi Davakhanas for every 10,000 people. Suryapet and Nalgonda medical colleges will start from next year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana Budget

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp