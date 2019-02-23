CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Budget speech highlights success of ‘trailblazer’ Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, presenting the Budget for the first time, presented a rosy picture on the State’s development in his speech on Friday. Here are the highlights of the Chief Minister’s speech in his own words:

Rewarding journey

We started our difficult and challenging journey of rebuilding Telangana and reinventing Telangana. With God’s blessings, benign nature and the support of the people of Telangana, the journey has been very rewarding. We have created history by introducing a large number of development and welfare schemes in a very short period of time.

There is nothing more satisfying to me than seeing happiness on the faces of our people. This further strengthens our government’s determination to serve the people of Telangana even better. It is a matter of immense pride that within a period of less than five years, Telangana has become a trailblazer and a role model for the entire nation. Previously, the Gujarat and Kerala models of development were talked about. Now, the Telangana model of inclusive development has taken centre-stage.

Land records updation

To provide a permanent solution to land disputes and litigations, our government took up the gigantic and courageous step of comprehensive Land Records Updations Programme (LRUP). Working day and night, the teams have surveyed and certified/purified 95 per cent of land records as litigation free and up to date. We are working hard to update the remaining land records. The government is shortly launching Dharani website with details of land records which is similar to core banking solution of the commercial banks.

Kaleshwaram water

All the Irrigation projects have forest, environmental and Central Water Commission clearances from respective Central government authorities. Palamuru Project has got most of the clearances. The Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project on the Godavari river is progressing rapidly to make Khammam agriculturally prosperous. The government is determined to complete all irrigation projects in the next five years.

Textile and apparel parks

The government has adopted a three-pronged strategy to address the difficulties being faced by handloom workers. This strategy consists of first, the government placing orders with the handloom workers for its requirements, second, providing subsidy on yarn and chemicals and the marketing facilities. Government is taking steps to modernise power looms. The work on Warangal Mega Textile Park and Apparel Park in Sircilla is progressing at a brisk pace.

Bhadradri Power

We have completed KTPS 800 MW power plant within a record period of 42 months. The generation of electricity started in this plant. The Bhadradri Power Plant, with a generation capacity of 1,080 MW is expected to commence its generation very shortly. Work is at a brisk pace for the completion of 4,000 MW Yadadri ultra mega power plant. We have set a target of creating 5,000 MW solar power capacity. Of which, 3,613 MW power has already become available. After Karnataka, Telangana stands at number two position in solar power.

Best in health

The CM said the Centre has declared that Telangana is one of the three states which provide high-quality heath care. There will be Basthi Davakhanas for every 10,000 people. Suryapet and Nalgonda medical colleges will start from next year.