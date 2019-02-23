Home States Telangana

Congress cornered as K Chandrasekhar Rao names 4 TRS picks, leaves 1 to MIM

The TRS has 90 MLAs and MIM, seven, and will together have 97 votes.Taking this as an advantage, Rao announced four TRS candidates’ names.

Published: 23rd February 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Express file photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday served a blow to the Congress by announcing TRS candidates for four MLA quota MLC seats, leaving the fifth to MIM, laying bare his intention to corner all five MLC seats for which elections will be held on March 12.

In the first major challenge for the Congress after the Assembly elections, its legislature party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy are faced with the onerous task of ensuring that the party’s candidate wins a seat.​

Unlike the Rajya Sabha which has an open ballot system, no such system exists for the MLC elections under MLA quota, and so Rao is determined to defeat the grand old party in polls by ensuring at least two to three defections from the Congress to the TRS. The Congress, which has 19 MLAs and enjoys the support of two TDP MLAs, if all goes well can have one winning candidate. However, the 21 Congress and Telugu Desam Party MLAs cannot increase their tally due to lack of any supporting parties.

Home Min Mahmood Ali named for MLC seat

Thus, the Congress candidate would not be able to get second preferential votes, which will turn advantageous to the ruling TRS and MIM, which together can transfer sufficient number of second and third preferential votes to their candidates.

The TRS has 90 MLAs and MIM, seven, and will together have 97 votes. Taking this as an advantage, Rao announced four TRS candidates’ names. The pink party has decided to re-nominate Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali. Besides, KCR’s political secretary Seri Subhash Reddy’s candidature too has been announced. The MIM is yet to announce its candidate. 

TRS candidates are Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC) chairman Seri Subhash Reddy, State Kuruma Sangham president Yegge Mallesham Kuruma and former MLA from Dornkal constituency Satyavathi Rathod. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS K Chandrasekhar Rao MIM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp