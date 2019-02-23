Home States Telangana

Digital era ignominy: Getting RTI responses printed can cost Rs 10 lakh in Telangana

In another similar instance, activist Vijay Gopal from the city had filed a case with the Board of Intermediate of Telangana.

Published: 23rd February 2019 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

RTI, RTI generic image

For representational purposes

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when the Telangana government is winning awards for digital governance, Public Information Officers (PIO) seem to be living in the past as they ask for hefty sums to furnish information sought through RTI queries in hard copy.

In a recent case, for instance, the Department of Agriculture asked an RTI activist a whopping Rs 10 lakh for furnishing responses to his query on the details of Rythu Bandhu scheme beneficiaries. 

Kareem Ansari working with Yugantar, a non-governmental organization, had merely asked for a district-wise list of all farmers who had benefited from the flagship programme. However, the PIO  sought Rs 10 lakh to procure particulars of all 50 lakh beneficiaries. The PIO noted in his letter to the activist, “To print the list of 50.87 lakh farmers @ 10 names per A4 size sheet, it requires printing of 5,08,700 pages. The cost estimates @ Rs 2 per page will be Rs 10,17,400 to provide information.”

In another similar instance, activist Vijay Gopal from the city had filed a case with the Board of Intermediate of Telangana. To give information regarding the same, the board sought Rs 36 for an 18 page document. Ironically, this was intimated to the activist through a Rs 25 post. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RTI RTI responses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp