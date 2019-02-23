Home States Telangana

Padma Rao set to become Deputy Speaker of Telangana House

The notification for the Deputy Speaker election will be issued on Saturday and election, if necessary, will be conducted on Monday.​

Published: 23rd February 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Former Excise Minister T Padma Rao Goud is all set to become Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly. The notification for the Deputy Speaker election will be issued on Saturday and election, if necessary, will be conducted on Monday.​

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting conducted by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Friday decided to start the process for the election of Deputy Speaker. Meanwhile, the TRS has decided to field former Minister Padma Rao Goud as its candidate. In the recent expansion of the State Cabinet, Padma Rao Goud was not inducted into the Cabinet. However, Goud is a close aide of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Rao rewarded Goud with the Deputy Speaker’s post. 

The main Opposition Congress unlikely to field any candidate and Goud’s election will be just a formality. In the previous Assembly, Padma Devender Goud was the Deputy Speaker. As she refused to take either Speaker or the Deputy Speaker post, the Chief Minister selected Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Padma Rao Goud as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

The Appropriation Bill, which will be introduced seeking the permission of the members for incurring expenditure for next six months, will be introduced in the House on Monday. The budget session will end on Monday.

