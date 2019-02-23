Railways to mechanise track inspection

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indian Railways is leveraging technology to reduce the reliance on human interface and efficient allocation of resources to improve safety, Member Engineering, Railway Board, Vishwesh Chaube said.

He also stated that a higher speed of 160 kmph would warrant a situation where manual inspections and patrolling of track will not be possible without controlling traffic.

Speaking at an event in the city, Chaube said that high-speed trains needed isolated tracks and construction of boundary wall or fencing. In 2018-19 FY, more than Rs 3,000 crore was sanctioned for this purpose.