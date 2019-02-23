Telangana has 2.95 crore voters as on January 1, 2019: CEO

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State has a total of 2,95,18,964 (2.95 crore) voters, after the revision of electoral rolls, as on 01-01-2019. As many as 17.72 lakh new voters have been enrolled in the electoral list in two months in Telangana during the revision of electoral rolls.

Therefore, the final electors, as on Jan 1, 2019 include male voters (1,48,42,619), women (1,46,74,977), third gender (1,368), service voters (10,307), NRIs (1,122) PWD voters (4,69,030) and age 18–19 voters (5,99,933). ​

According to Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar, in the Greater Hyderabad limits covering 24 Assembly constituencies, the total voters enrolled were over 85.78 lakh.

After due verification, about 1,95,369 duplicate voters and 44,721 death cases have been deleted during this Special Summary Revision 2019. Also, the Elector Population (EP) ratio has been increased to 762 as against 738 and the gender ratio increased to 989 as against 982 earlier.

As many as 26,23,853 claims and objections were received during SSR-2019. Of them, as many as 23,78,764 were accepted and 245,089 were rejected. CEO Rajat Kumar said that for enrolment of left out eligible voters, special camps will be organised on March 2 and 3. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be present in their camps with copies of the latest final electoral rolls and copies of Form-6, 7, 8 and 8A and all the forms received will be cleared by March 14.

In Hyderabad district, covering as many as 15 assembly constituencies, voters enrolment has increased by over two lakh. The final list as on January 1, 2019 in Hyderabad district has 41,62,215, of which male voters (21,57,889), female voters (20,04,139) and third gender voters (187).