Telangana government to give Rs 25 lakh to kin of 40 jawans killed in Pulwama

By Express News Service

The State government announced Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of the security personnel who died in Pulwama attack. On the first day of State Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao moved a motion condemning the Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF jawans martyred.

The House unanimously adopted the resolution. Moving the motion, the Chief Minister said that it was very unfortunate and painful that 40 Jawans were killed in the attack. The Chief Minister said that the Telangana not only expressed sympathy but also decided to extend a financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to each of the kin of those killed.

Supporting the motion, Opposition leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka mooted strengthening of intelligence network. BJP MLA Raja Sigh appreciated CM’s gesture and MIM MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala condemned the Pulwama attack.