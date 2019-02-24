Home States Telangana

BJP’s ‘Golconda Tiger’ Baddam Balreddy passes away at 74

Popularly referred to as ‘Golconda tiger’,  senior BJP leader Baddam Balreddy passed away on Saturday after fighting a hard battle with a tumour in the small intestine.

Published: 24th February 2019 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Popularly referred to as ‘Golconda tiger’, senior BJP leader Baddam Balreddy passed away on Saturday after fighting a hard battle with a tumour in the small intestine. The 74-year-old Balreddy has been one of the few leaders who has seen the transition of BJP from Bharatiya Jana Sangh in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. 

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and several other senior BJP leaders including Bandaru Dattatreya, K Laxman, T Raja Singh and G Kishan Reddy mourned the death of Balreddy.  

Balreddy was an avid follower of Hindu religion and found his place in the BJP through his strong association with RSS right from his early days. Interestingly, it was between 1985 and 1994 that Balreddy shot to fame in the Old City.  

Balreddy had a hat-trick by winning Karwan assembly constituency thrice. “He ensured that BJP flag was flying high in the AIMIM dominated region not for once but thrice. As Golconda Fort is in Karwan region, it was symbolically held that BJP has conquered the region and hence he was called as Golconda tiger,” explained G Kishan Reddy.  

Born in Aliabad in Old City, he is survived by four sons and his wife. He was recently admitted to the hospital owing to small bowel malignancy which spread to other organs that eventually led to his death.  Recently, he unsuccessfully contested from Rajendranagar Assembly constituency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Golconda tiger BJP Baddam Balreddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp