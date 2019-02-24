Telangana Budget was planned with Lok Sabha polls in mind: Raja Singh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Commenting on the vote-on-account Budget, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Goshamahal Raja Singh said it was the government’s attempt to mislead the people ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

“The Budget has been presented with the polls in mind. TRS made several promises in the past but has failed to fulfil them,” he said.

Singh said educated youth are facing untold hardships due to lack of employment opportunities. “Two bedroom houses scheme is going on at a snail’s pace; only 19,000 have been completed till now,” he said.

The government should raise the allocation of Rs 1,810 crore proposed in the interim budget for unemployment allowance of Rs 3,016 per month, he said.