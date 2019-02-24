Home States Telangana

Central government in deep sleep: K Chandrasekhar Rao

 Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday launched a scathing attack against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Published: 24th February 2019 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday launched a scathing attack against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. “The Central government is in a deep sleep. The people of the country have revolted against the government, but there is no change in the way it functions,” Rao said in the Assembly.

Speaking during the debate on the vote-on-account Budget, Rao alleged the Centre was keeping most subjects to itself, without giving the States the freedom they need. “Concurrent list is like knife hanging over the States’ heads,” he said, adding that both NDA and UPA governments behaved the same way in this case. 

Rao said the RBI had with it `13 lakh crore worth reserves and Maharatna (PSU) companies had another `11 lakh crore. “This money is lying idle with the government. It is big crime,” he said.  Rao said he prays the government that comes to power at the Centre understands economics and how to leverage it. 
“If the next government is a friendly one, we can waive farm loans in a few installments,” Rao said. 

Refuting allegations made by Congress member D Sridhar Babu, that TRS had made a clandestine agreement with the Centre to go for early polls, Rao said, “There is no nexus. As per my plans, polls to the Assembly were to be held in June or July.

We have never depended on the Centre for elections. In fact, we planned in such a way, by dissolving the Assembly six months ahead of schedule, that ECI had no option by to conduct elections.”The Chief Minister also said that the government had submitted several memorandums to the Centre on river water disputes. “But even after five years, Centre has not taken any decision yet,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp