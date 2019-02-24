Former BJP MLA Baddam Bal Reddy passes away in Hyderabad

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Former BJP MLA Baddam Bal Reddy passed away here Saturday following multi organ failure, party sources said. He was 74.

Bal Reddy had been suffering from small bowel malignancy and developed other complications as well, BJP sources said.

Reddy was elected to the Legislative Assembly thrice from Karwan Assembly constituency in Hyderabad in 1985, 1989 and 1994.

He unsuccessfully contested the December 7, 2018 Assembly elections in Telangana from Rajendranagar in Hyderabad.

Hailed as 'Golconda Simham' (Golconda lion) by his supporters and BJP leaders, Bal Reddy had been an RSS activist since his childhood and later emerged as an important BJP leader in Hyderabad.

In a condolence message, BJP president in Telangana K Laxman said Bal Reddy had fought against anti-social elements in the old city of Hyderabad.

He hailed Reddy's services in raising public issues as BJP floor leader in the Assembly in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and BJP leaders, including former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya, condoled Bal Reddy's death.

Reddys mortal remains would be kept at the state BJP office here till Sunday afternoon and the funeral would take place later during the day, BJP sources said.