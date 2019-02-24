Telangana government failed in getting Centre funds: Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The leaders of the Telangana Congress on Saturday criticised the State government for not tabling the economic survey during the current session. Initiating the discussions on a vote on account budget for 2019-20 Congress MLA and former minister D Sridhar Babu said that it would have been better if the state government had introduced a full-fledged budget instead of the vote on account. He raised serious questions on the grounds of power and panchayat raj.

He alleged that the State government had failed in bringing the Central Government funds to Telangana and utilising it for the state’s development and noted that the government couldn’t fulfill its assurances made to the people.

“The government had borrowed `90,0000 crore during the last four years. They are taking huge sums as loans from financial institutions for the creation of capital infrastructure. The government is borrowing more than the specified FRBM limits.

They should hold some serious thinking on this issue, as more debt would burden the future generations as well. He added that a debate was needed to discuss on this.Stating that without filing the Economic Survey report this year, the TRS government has failed to get funds from the Centre for Telangana.

The Congress MLA also said that the credit for 24 hours power supply extended to the TRS government should actually go to the Congress, as it was the previous Congress regime that started power plants from which the power was being supplied and further said that the steps initiated by the state government in the power sector had not yet seen the light of the day.

Intervening into the allegation, Chief Minister questioned the Congress party on which solar power they were referring to. “The state is now producing 3600 MW of solar power in the state. Telangana had topped the list of states in the net power usage utilisation,” K Chandrashekar rao said.

Sridhar Babu also alleged that the state government had utilised funds sanctioned by the 14th Finance Commission to clear the power bills of gram panchayats. Sridhar Babu demanded the State government to extend Rythu Bandhu scheme to tenant farmers.

He welcomed the decision of the government to implement unemployment wage. The Congress party leader asked the CM to look into the farmer’s agitations immediately and solve them.