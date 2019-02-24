Telangana government to raise property tax this April

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said the State government would revise property tax from the next financial year (2019-2020). During the discussion on the State’s vote on account in the Assembly, it was also announced that local bodies and gram panchayats would be asked to pay accumulated water and sewage cess, streetlight bills and other long-pending dues using the increased property tax.

Panchayat Raj Act will be enforced strictly on gram panchayats and a penalty of Rs 500 will be slapped on those found littering public spaces in villages, Rao said.

He added that steps were afoot to ensure local bodies and gram panchayats maintain financial prudence and that a one-time settlement scheme to clear Rs 3,000-crore power arrears in local bodies was on the anvil.

Rao blamed the accumulation of arrears on “the lack of discipline” during the Congress regime. “Local bodies will be made self-sufficient and capable of paying dues and bills regularly.

The TRS government will not allow arrears to accumulate further,” Rao asserted. “Rs 40,000 crore has been allocated to panchayat rajs,” he said and added that the Rs 500 collected as fines from those littering public spaces would be used for developmental works.