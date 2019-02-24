Home States Telangana

Telangana government to raise property tax this April

Panchayat Raj Act will be enforced strictly on gram panchayats and a penalty of Rs 500 will be slapped on those found littering public spaces in villages, Rao said.

Published: 24th February 2019 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said the State government would revise property tax from the next financial year (2019-2020). During the discussion on the State’s vote on account in the Assembly, it was also announced that local bodies and gram panchayats would be asked to pay accumulated water and sewage cess, streetlight bills and other long-pending dues using the increased property tax.

Panchayat Raj Act will be enforced strictly on gram panchayats and a penalty of Rs 500 will be slapped on those found littering public spaces in villages, Rao said.

He added that steps were afoot to ensure local bodies and gram panchayats maintain financial prudence and that a one-time settlement scheme to clear Rs 3,000-crore power arrears in local bodies was on the anvil. 
Rao blamed the accumulation of arrears on “the lack of discipline” during the Congress regime. “Local bodies will be made self-sufficient and capable of paying dues and bills regularly.

The TRS government will not allow arrears to accumulate further,” Rao asserted. “Rs 40,000 crore has been allocated to panchayat rajs,” he said and added that the Rs 500 collected as fines from those littering public spaces would be used for developmental works.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao property tax

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp