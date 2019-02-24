Home States Telangana

K Chandrasekhar Rao asks ECI to conduct Lok Sabha polls in Telangana during first phase

The Chief Minister also added that the State government is committed to hold elections to all Zilla parishads, Mandal parishads and municipalities soon.

Published: 24th February 2019 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

K Chandrasekhar Rao. ( Photo | R Satish Babu/ EPS)

TRS supremo and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. ( Photo | R Satish Babu/ EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said that he had requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct Lok Sabha polls in Telangana in the first phase itself.

Rao said this would allow Telangana to complete elections to urban local bodies such as MPPs and ZPs before the final phase of Lok Sabha polls conclude. By the time the Lok Sabha results are announced, all elections to local bodies in the State will also be over, he said. 

“If the Election Commission of India agrees to our proposal, then there will no problems related to model code of conduct after June and July. Governance will be normal for the next four years,” the Chief Minister said in the Assembly. 

The Chief Minister also added that the State government is committed to hold elections to all Zilla parishads, Mandal parishads and municipalities soon. It may be recalled that elections to Panchayats and other rural local bodies were held in the State a few months ago. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao ECI Lok Sabha polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp