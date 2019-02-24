K Chandrasekhar Rao asks ECI to conduct Lok Sabha polls in Telangana during first phase

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said that he had requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct Lok Sabha polls in Telangana in the first phase itself.

Rao said this would allow Telangana to complete elections to urban local bodies such as MPPs and ZPs before the final phase of Lok Sabha polls conclude. By the time the Lok Sabha results are announced, all elections to local bodies in the State will also be over, he said.

“If the Election Commission of India agrees to our proposal, then there will no problems related to model code of conduct after June and July. Governance will be normal for the next four years,” the Chief Minister said in the Assembly.

The Chief Minister also added that the State government is committed to hold elections to all Zilla parishads, Mandal parishads and municipalities soon. It may be recalled that elections to Panchayats and other rural local bodies were held in the State a few months ago.