MIM hails budgetary allocation for minorities in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) leaders hailed the vote-on-account, stating the State has been able to raise its budgetary spending in the last five years though there have been shortfalls in achieving budgeted outlays.

Party spokespersons said that the State has made remarkable progress in implementing irrigation projects such as Kaleshwaram, Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha, besides enhancing spending on welfare schemes such as Aasara pensions, Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi,

AIMIM MLA Moazzam Khan noted: “Budgetary allocation for minority welfare has been raised from `1,000 crore in 2014-15 to `2,000 crore. However allocation for Minority welfare in previous years had not been spent entirely.”