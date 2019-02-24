N Chandrababu Naidu in utter despair, will face his worst defeat ever soon, says KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao prophesied that AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would taste his worst ever defeat in the State’s upcoming Assembly elections. In an informal chat with reporters at the TRS Legislature Party (TRSLP) office on Saturday, Rama Rao said YSR Congress party (YSRC) would win the elections this time.

“Naidu is getting nightmares with [Telangana Chief Minister] K Chandrasekhar Rao in them. He is in utter despair, his defeat is certain,” he said. Rama Rao refuted Naidu’s allegations that TRS was forcing TDP big shots, who had properties in Hyderabad, to join YSRC. ​

“Why is Naidu worried about I-T raids against AP industrialists. Does he have benamis?,” he wondered, recalling that searches were conducted at properties owned by TRS MPs as well. Recalling that TRS or its leaders did nothing against the interests of AP, Rama Rao said that even if TDP president Naidu provoked the people of AP by painting KCR in a bad light, it would not work out well for him. “The people of AP are intelligent. They won’t believe Naidu’s lies,” he said. He added that KCR would soon meet YSRC president Jagan Mohan Reddy at an ‘appropriate time’.

Commenting on the MLC elections scheduled on March 12, he said TRS was sure of winning all five seats. “It is up to Congress whether it wants to field a candidate,” he added.

To campaign for LS polls soon

Rama Rao said that he would begin TRS’ Lok Sabha election campaign soon. He said that TRS would win all 16 LS seats, leaving one seat to MIM. “When TRS had two LS seats, KCR achieved separate Telangana. If TRS has 16 LS seats, the development of the State will be on the fast track,” Rama Rao said.

He predicted that Congress would not win more than 100 seats. And at the same time, he said, BJP’s number will see a drastic decline. “Both Congress and BJP will become big size regional parties in the country after the polls,” Rama Rao said.“If Modi is so confident of winning the elections, why is BJP forging alliances with other parties?”he asked.

Commenting on the recent Cabinet expansion, he said there was a cap on the number of Cabinet members a State should have. “Currently, we cannot have more ministers than 15 per cent of size of Assembly. This needs to be increased,” he said.

