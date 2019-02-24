Home States Telangana

‘Passing bills without discussion a threat to democracy’

However, the House adopted the Bill over voice vote.

Published: 24th February 2019 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP), speaks at a press meet in Hyderabad on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State Legislative Assembly on Monday gave the green signal to two important bills, whilst the Opposition leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka condemned the process and wanted a debate on them on Monday.

The most important among the two was the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was proposed by E Dayakar Rao, minister for Panchayat Raj, to replace the Ordinance issued during the recent panchayat elections that capped the total reservations to 50 per cent. The ordinance was issued following a court order that demanded it.

“If the Congress wants a debate on the Bill, the act of going to the court against BC reservations too will have to be debated,” Dayakar Rao said, blaming Congress for going against the BC reservations during the gram panchayat elections.

Responding to this, Bhatti said that it was an important Bill concerning the weaker sections and a debate should be held on Monday.

However, the House adopted the Bill over voice vote. Following this, Bhatti alleged that the House proceedings were not going in the “correct” direction. He lashed out against the Speaker alleging that he was denying the opposition their chance to speak.“Speaker, you are not allowing the Opposition to speak. You mute our microphones. You are bulldozing the Opposition,” Bhatti alleged.

Bhatti and the other leaders alleged that arrogance of power has struck the TRS leaders and hence they think they can bulldoze anyone.“People demand us to have discussions. Here, a Bill is introduced and passed on the same day,” Bhatti said.

The Opposition leaders said that they will bring the issue to the Speaker’s notice again and urge him to hold discussion on both the Bills. The House also adopted the Telangana Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which too will replace an Ordinance. The Bill was proposed by the minister for Legislative Affairs Vemula Prasanth Reddy, on behalf of the CM.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp