‘Passing bills without discussion a threat to democracy’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Legislative Assembly on Monday gave the green signal to two important bills, whilst the Opposition leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka condemned the process and wanted a debate on them on Monday.

The most important among the two was the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was proposed by E Dayakar Rao, minister for Panchayat Raj, to replace the Ordinance issued during the recent panchayat elections that capped the total reservations to 50 per cent. The ordinance was issued following a court order that demanded it.

“If the Congress wants a debate on the Bill, the act of going to the court against BC reservations too will have to be debated,” Dayakar Rao said, blaming Congress for going against the BC reservations during the gram panchayat elections.

Responding to this, Bhatti said that it was an important Bill concerning the weaker sections and a debate should be held on Monday.

However, the House adopted the Bill over voice vote. Following this, Bhatti alleged that the House proceedings were not going in the “correct” direction. He lashed out against the Speaker alleging that he was denying the opposition their chance to speak.“Speaker, you are not allowing the Opposition to speak. You mute our microphones. You are bulldozing the Opposition,” Bhatti alleged.

Bhatti and the other leaders alleged that arrogance of power has struck the TRS leaders and hence they think they can bulldoze anyone.“People demand us to have discussions. Here, a Bill is introduced and passed on the same day,” Bhatti said.

The Opposition leaders said that they will bring the issue to the Speaker’s notice again and urge him to hold discussion on both the Bills. The House also adopted the Telangana Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which too will replace an Ordinance. The Bill was proposed by the minister for Legislative Affairs Vemula Prasanth Reddy, on behalf of the CM.