Home States Telangana

Railways to offer ticket linking facility from April

Passengers face difficulty in cancelling their tickets of subsequent journey for the train which they missed due to delay in the earlier train.

Published: 24th February 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  To facilitate passengers travelling long distances by connecting trains, the Railways has introduced a facility for linking tickets.  

The facility, which will be applicable when there is no direct train connectivity to a destination, will come into effect from April 1, 2019. The Passenger Reservation System (PRS), is largest network system dealing with transactions of passenger reservations. More than 64 per cent of the tickets are booked via online through IRCTC website, while the remaining tickets are being purchased through PRS. 

Passengers travelling long distances where there is no direct train to their desired destination, they normally book their tickets in more than one train by planning their journeys accordingly such that they can catch another train at the convenient junction, with a sufficient time gap in between. But, at times the passenger may miss the connecting train due to late running of the first train. 

Passengers face difficulty in cancelling their tickets of subsequent journey for the train which they missed due to delay in the earlier train. To overcome such problems in cancellation, Railways is now providing a facility in which an option can be exercised by passenger for linking of PNRs of two journeys which are connected.  This facility is extended for tickets purchased in both PRS counter and online.

In case, the passenger is unable to catch the connecting train at station en route, a full refund is given to the passenger for the untravelled portion without giving any telescopic benefit i.e., the fare for the journey performed is deducted accordingly and fare calculated for the untravelled portion is refunded without deducting any cancellation charges.

This facility of linking PNRs can be done for the connecting journey tickets purchased through PRS counter, or online. This facility comes into force for the tickets purchased from April 1, 2019. The journey ticket should be surrendered for refund at the junction station within three hours of the actual arrival of the train.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Railways Ticket linking

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp