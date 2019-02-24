Home States Telangana

South, west of India breathe easier: Study

The risk of life-threatening diseases are higher in north and east Indian cities due to high PM 2.5 levels.

Published: 24th February 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi winters, Delhi fog, air quality

Image of air pollution used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A study by researchers from India, China and USA led by Shovan Kumar Sahu of IIT-Guwahati looking into potential sources of PM2.5 in air and associated health risks in eight major cities has reported that risk of getting Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), Lung cancer, stroke and ischemic heart diseases (IHD) is higher in cities located in the north and east of the country. PM2.5 is the the mass of particular with  diameter generally less than 2.5 micrometres per cubic metre of air.

The eight cities considered for the study recently published in international journal Air quality, Atmosphere & Health are Delhi and Lucknow in north; Patna and Kolkata in the east; Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai in south and Mumbai in west. 

The risk of life-threatening diseases are higher in north and east Indian cities due to high PM2.5 levels. The average concentration of PM2.5 in north, east, south and west Indian cities as per the study was 125, 62, 46 and 44 micrograms per meter cube.

Pollution in UP worst in north
Lack of effective air pollution control measures in Uttar Pradesh, home to one of the most polluted cities in the country, including Agra and Kanpur, is a major reason causing premature mortality in Delhi, Lucknow and Patna. The PM2.5 emissions from the State increase further in winters. The already high PM2.5 levels in West Bengal is further worsened by pollution in Bangladesh, leading to high mortality in Kolkata when compared to south Indian cities.

India air quality Pollution

