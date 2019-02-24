Home States Telangana

TDP MLC moves Telangana HC over land encroachment

He alleged that the MIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, GHMC commissioner Dana Kishore and others have occupied the land illegally and constructing a huge complex without obtaining permission

Published: 24th February 2019 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court , Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AP TDP MLC G Deepak Reddy, son-in-law of Anantapur MP JC Diwakar Reddy, moved the Telangana High Court seeking direction to the State government to take action against the construction work taking place in his six- acre land at Gudimalkapur in Hyderabad.

He alleged that the MIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, GHMC commissioner Dana Kishore and others have occupied the land illegally and constructing a huge complex without obtaining permission from the corporation. The petition was filed by his GPA holder T Venkata Siva Naidu.

Deepak Reddy, in his petition, submitted that during the pendency of subject case before the city civil court some private persons under the business partnership with the GHMC commissioner had started constructing two huge convention centres in the area without permission from the revenue authorities nor the GHMC.

The commissioner had used his influence for doing the said construction and there was no response from the departments to the representations made by him on the issue, he alleged and sought the court to issue orders for stopping the construction work and demolition off illegal and unauthorized construction.

The secretary to Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, state principal secretary to revenue, principal secretary to municipal administration and urban development, Hyderabad district collector, MIM MP, GHMC commissioner and others were named as the respondents.

Allegation
MIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, GHMC commissioner Dana Kishore and others have occupied the land illegally and constructing a huge complex without obtaining permission from the corporation

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi Diwakar Reddy Deepak Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp