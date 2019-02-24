TDP MLC moves Telangana HC over land encroachment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AP TDP MLC G Deepak Reddy, son-in-law of Anantapur MP JC Diwakar Reddy, moved the Telangana High Court seeking direction to the State government to take action against the construction work taking place in his six- acre land at Gudimalkapur in Hyderabad.

He alleged that the MIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, GHMC commissioner Dana Kishore and others have occupied the land illegally and constructing a huge complex without obtaining permission from the corporation. The petition was filed by his GPA holder T Venkata Siva Naidu.

Deepak Reddy, in his petition, submitted that during the pendency of subject case before the city civil court some private persons under the business partnership with the GHMC commissioner had started constructing two huge convention centres in the area without permission from the revenue authorities nor the GHMC.

The commissioner had used his influence for doing the said construction and there was no response from the departments to the representations made by him on the issue, he alleged and sought the court to issue orders for stopping the construction work and demolition off illegal and unauthorized construction.

The secretary to Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, state principal secretary to revenue, principal secretary to municipal administration and urban development, Hyderabad district collector, MIM MP, GHMC commissioner and others were named as the respondents.

