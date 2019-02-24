Home States Telangana

Telangana may use RBI’s option of rescheduling loans to ease burden

In his reply to the debate on the vote-on-account budget in the State Assembly on Saturday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao refuted the allegations of Congress that the State was in huge debts.

Published: 24th February 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

RBI (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is likely to use the option given by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and go for rescheduling of all its existing debts. Thus, the total loans of the State government will be rescheduled so that the debt service burden on the State would decrease considerably.

In his reply to the debate on the vote-on-account budget in the State Assembly on Saturday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao refuted the allegations of Congress that the State was in huge debts.

Rao clarified that the RBI recently gave an opportunity to the States to reschedule loans. “I have asked the officials of the finance department to work out on this. The five or ten-year tenure loans can be rescheduled to 15 or 20-year loans so that the amount spent on debt service will be decreased. The amount saved will be spent on capital expenditure,” the Chief Minister explained.

He said that the Telangana debts were within the limits of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act and never defaulted in repaying the loans.  The loans raised by the State government were being spent on capital expenditure like the construction of Kaleshwaram irrigation project. There was a difference between private debts and public debts. The government was raising loans only for the capital expenditure, he said.

“In the next five years, we are going to take up debt service of Rs 2.27 lakh crore to Rs 2.30 lakh crore. By repaying this amount, the State will get eligibility to raise another Rs 1.18 lakh crore fresh loans,” the Chief Minister said. The bankers were competing with each other in buying the bonds of Telangana in the open market.

“Because of our financial prudence, the bankers competed with each other to buy our 20 to 25-year bonds,” Rao said. He recalled that Japan raised 300 pc loans against its GDP. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI Debts Rescheduling loans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp