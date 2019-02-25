Jayaprakash accuses Harish Rao of working for his own political benefit

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Continuing his tirade against TRS leader T Harish Rao, Congress leader and Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy accused the former of working for his own political benefits and trying to politicise all the issues in Medak district when he was the minister. During an informal chat with the media in Hyderabad on Sunday, Jayaprakash Reddy came down heavily on Harish Rao, criticising him on several issues.

Preferring not to mention Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s name or talk about the several happenings in the ongoing Assembly sessions, Jayaprakash Reddy also refuted the allegations that KCR was behind his criticism of Harish Rao.

He said that during his days as minister, Harish Rao has diverted 15 TMC water from Sringoor to Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) because the historic temple of Yedupayala Durga Bhavani Temple has no water, causing inconvenience to the devotees.

“There is a serious problem now in erstwhile Medak district. People are facing water crisis and this is because of Harish Rao. Is the chief minister ready to take any action against Harish Rao or he will continue put up with all these mistakes. It is left to the Chief Minister,’’ Reddy said.

Demands apology

Jayaprakash Reddy has also reiterated his demand that Harish Rao should tender unconditional apology to people of the district for his mistakes.

“I do not know whether Harish Rao gets ministry in KCR Cabinet in future or not, but I am sticking to my demand,’’ he said.

“I have urged the Chief Minister KCR to hold talks with Karnataka government to get the water released into Singoor from upstream projects,’ Reddy said.

He has said that by keeping in mind Shivarathri festival, the chief minister should take decision on bringing water from upstream projects to Singoor because large number of devotees will visit the temples on the two sides of the river for special pujas and holy dip.

Referring to upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said that Congress party should win all the seats but the party high command should entrust elections responsibility to a leader who has the ‘Chanakya neethi’ to win the elections.