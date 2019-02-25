Poll schedule for four MLC seats announced

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India on Sunday announced the schedule for elections to four seats in the Telangana Legislative Council. Two graduates’, two teachers’ and one local authorities’ constituency will go to polls on March 22.

Current MLCs Paturi Sudhakar Reddy, Poola Ravinder and Chairman of the Council K Swamy Goud are set to retire on March 29 while MS Prabhakar is to retire on May 1.

The vacancies are in the following segments: Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates, Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers, Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers and Hyderabad Local Authorities constituencies.

Also, with this announcement, the model code of conduct (MCC) has come to force in the State.