Srinvasa Goud, Malla Reddy take charge as ministers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Excise and Tourism Minister V Srinvasa Goud on Sunday took charge of his departments here. After taking charge, he said that he was happy that he was given the excise portfolio, which happens to be one of the largest revenue generation departments of the State.

Srinvasa Goud hoped that the TRS would do an encore in Parliament elections too and that KCR is destined to play a major role in national politics.

Meanwhile, Labour and Employment Minister Chamakura Malla Reddy also took charge on Sunday.

Malla Reddy said that he would make very effort to do justice to the responsibility entrusted to him by the party high command.