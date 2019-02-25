Telangana Congress forms panel to pick candidates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the run-up to the MLC elections under MLAs quota, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) formed CLP subcommittee to finalise their candidates.

The nine-member committee lead by senior leader and Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu will meet on Monday and discuss about the MLC candidates, after which they will make recommendations to the TPCC.

The election is scheduled for March 12. While TRS party with 88 members in the Assembly is likely to bag four MLC seats, AIMIM has also decided to field its candidate in one seat with support from TRS.