TRS’ MLC candidates to file nomination today 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four TRS nominees for vacancies in Legislative Council from MLA quota will file nomination papers on Monday.

Of the five vacancies that have arisen in the council from MLA quota, the TRS has left one for MIM and is contesting for the remaining four seats.

The four TRS nominees are Minister for Home Md Mahmood Ali, Yagna Mallesham, Sheri Subhash Reddy and Satyavathi Rathod.

The TRS nominees will first pay tributes at the Telangana Martyrs Column in front of the Assembly building and then file nomination papers between 11 am and 12.30 pm.

TRS working president K T Rama Rao will supervise the filing of nomination papers by the candidates. Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Ch Mallareddy, Erraballi Dayakar Rao and Vemula Prashanth Reddy have been entrusted with the responsibility of helping the candidates file nomination papers.

TS nominees

The four TRS nominees are Minister for Home Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Yagna Mallesham, Sheri Subhash Reddy and Satyavathi Rathod