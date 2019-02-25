TRS set to begin preparations for Lok Sabha polls with an eye on national politics

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS General Secretary and MLC Palla Rajeswar Reddy on Sunday said that after the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister K Chandasekhar Rao would be playing an important role in national politics since people are looking to him as he has emerged as a leader with a vision. Speaking to media persons here, he said that the chief minister has asked the party to gear up for the Lok Sabha polls.

“The CM wants the TRS to win 16 of the 17 seats (Hyderabad is left for MIM). When the TRS has 16 MPs in its kitty, KCR would naturally be calling shots at Delhi,” he said.

The TRS leader said that the situation at Delhi is conducive for non-BJP and no-Congress parties to play an important role. The NDA may not get more than 200 sets and the Congress is fast becoming a regional party like other regional parties. In this backdrop, KCR has a crucial role to play at the centre, Rajeswar Reddy said.

He said the TRS government in Telangana has become a role model for others to emulate.

“Even the Fifteenth Finance Commission chairman NK Singh had praised the schemes and the projects that are being implemented in the State, particularly Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, TS-iPASS, KCR Kits, Aasara pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak,” Rajeswar Reddy said.

He said that the party would strive to ensure that each TRS candidate will win with not less than three to four lakh votes majority. As far as the candidates for the seats are concerned, KCR would take a final decision. Ministers in each district will make preparations for the meeting. For meetings in districts with no representation in the Cabinet, the chief minister would supervise them.

Rajeswara Reddy announced that Lok Sabha constituency-wise meetings would be held across the State from March 1 to 11. The first meeting would be held in Karimnagar on March 1 followed by the others in Bhongir and Warangal on March 2, Medak and Malkajgiri on March 3, Nagarkurnool and Chevella on March 6, Zaheerabad’s meeting at Nizamsagar and Secunderabad on March 7, Nizamabad and Adilabad on March 8, Peddapally’s meeting at Ramagundam on March 9, Mahabubabad and Khammam on March 10 Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar on March 11. Party working president K T Rama Rao will be presiding over all the meetings.