Home States Telangana

Woman seeks Minister of External Affairs help to reunite with daughter

Dilal Mohammed, known as Saleha Begum, a resident of Hashimabad in Chandrayangutta, was married to a Kuwaiti national Mohammed Hijab Alajmi. 

Published: 25th February 2019 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chandrayangutta resident Sayeda Fatima Begum appealed to Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to help her arrange a meeting with her Kuwait-based daughter, whom she has not met in the last 40 years. 

Dilal Mohammed, known as Saleha Begum, a resident of Hashimabad in Chandrayangutta, was married to a Kuwaiti national Mohammed Hijab Alajmi. 

Following her marriage, Saleha had gone along with her husband to Kuwait, where she had been living for almost six months before returning to India as she was pregnant and ill.  

Her husband left her at home after promising that he would come back for her later.  However, when her husband didn’t return, she approached the Embassy, upon whose direction Aaljmi’s son from his first marriage came to the country. 

He reportedly had informed Sayed Fatima Begum that her husband had died in an accident and he took her and her child back with him to Kuwait.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp