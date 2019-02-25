Woman seeks Minister of External Affairs help to reunite with daughter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chandrayangutta resident Sayeda Fatima Begum appealed to Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to help her arrange a meeting with her Kuwait-based daughter, whom she has not met in the last 40 years.

Dilal Mohammed, known as Saleha Begum, a resident of Hashimabad in Chandrayangutta, was married to a Kuwaiti national Mohammed Hijab Alajmi.

Following her marriage, Saleha had gone along with her husband to Kuwait, where she had been living for almost six months before returning to India as she was pregnant and ill.

Her husband left her at home after promising that he would come back for her later. However, when her husband didn’t return, she approached the Embassy, upon whose direction Aaljmi’s son from his first marriage came to the country.

He reportedly had informed Sayed Fatima Begum that her husband had died in an accident and he took her and her child back with him to Kuwait.