ECI slammed for sharing citizens’ data with govt

HYDERABAD: Activists on Monday slammed the Chief Electoral Officer for sharing data of citizens with the State government while preparing electoral rolls using Aadhaar, that eventually led to mass deletions of voter names from the lists. They urged the Election Commission of India to undertake an investigation and disclose all details.

In a press conference by Swecha and Rethink Aadhaar, Kiran Chandra the general secretary of Free Software Movement of India and Srinivas Kodali, an independent security researcher, said, “We demand the complete details of the pilot programme conducted in 2014. The ECI should disclose the list of voters deleted during the period NERPAP was conducted. It should also disclose details regarding the use of State Resident Data Hubs in NERPAP.”

The issue dates back to November 2014, when a pilot programme linking voter ID with Aadhaar was taken out in Nizamabad and Hyderabad districts. Based on its ‘success’, the ECI launched the National Electoral Rolls Purification and Authentication Programme on April 1, 2015. However, it was shut down following the Supreme Court order which restricted the use of Aadhaar to six welfare schemes.