Home States Telangana

ECI slammed for sharing citizens’ data with govt

The issue dates back to November 2014, when a pilot programme linking voter ID with Aadhaar was taken out in Nizamabad and Hyderabad districts.

Published: 26th February 2019 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Activists on Monday slammed the Chief Electoral Officer for sharing data of citizens with the State government while preparing electoral rolls using Aadhaar, that eventually led to mass deletions of voter names from the lists. They urged the Election Commission of India to undertake an investigation and disclose all details.

In a press conference by Swecha and Rethink Aadhaar, Kiran Chandra the general secretary of Free Software Movement of India and Srinivas Kodali, an independent security researcher, said, “We demand the complete details of the pilot programme conducted in 2014. The ECI should disclose the list of voters deleted during the period NERPAP was conducted. It should also disclose details regarding the use of State Resident Data Hubs in NERPAP.”

The issue dates back to November 2014, when a pilot programme linking voter ID with Aadhaar was taken out in Nizamabad and Hyderabad districts. Based on its ‘success’, the ECI launched the National Electoral Rolls Purification and Authentication Programme on April 1, 2015. However, it was shut down following the Supreme Court order which restricted the use of Aadhaar to six welfare schemes. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp