Home States Telangana

Furnish video of Revanth Reddy’s speech: Telangana HC tells state government

Former Attorney General of India and senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Telangana government, contended that the petition was not maintainable as it was not a case of illegal detention.

Published: 26th February 2019 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Revanth reddy

Telangana Congress working president Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government to submit video footage of alleged provocative speech of TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy on December 4 last year — before the Assembly elections wherein he had incited his followers to disrupt the public meeting of then caretaker chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Kosgi. The bench made it clear that the said video footage should have English sub-titles to enable them to understand it properly.

The bench comprising Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice T Amarnath Goud was passing this order in the habeas corpus petition filed by Vem Narender Reddy,  former MLA and close associate of Revanth, challenging the alleged illegal detention of Revanth who contested in the recently concluded elections from Kodangal assembly segment. Revanth lost the election in the hands of TRS candidate Patnam Narender Reddy. The petitioner sought court directions to the government for payment of Rs 20 lakh towards compensation for allegedly detaining Revanth illegally.

Former Attorney general of India and senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Telangana government, contended that the petition was not maintainable as it was not a case of illegal detention. While defending the action of the police, he said that nothing remained in the matter to be adjudicated since Revanth was released on the same day. 

Payment of compensation does not arise as there was no illegality in taking him into preventive custody and releasing him immediately after the meeting. After hearing the submissions of the senior counsel, the bench directed the government to furnish the video footage of Revanth’s provocative speech with English sub-titles and posted the matter to Tuesday for further hearing.

‘Incendiary’ speech
Congress leader Reddy had reportedly incited his followers to disrupt a public meeting of then caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Kosgi just a few days before the Assembly elections. The Court has asked for video footage of said speech.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Revanth Reddy provocative speech K Chandrashekhar Rao Telangana government Telangana High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp