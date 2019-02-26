Home States Telangana

High Court stays all further proceedings in Komatireddy case

Though the division bench has earlier closed the writ appeals, the single judge was going ahead with hearing in the contempt case and issued bailable warrants against them.

Published: 26th February 2019 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a huge relief to Assembly and law secretaries, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday stayed all further proceedings in the order passed recently by a single judge in the contempt case filed by former Congress MLAs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and SA Sampath Kumar seeking action against both the secretaries for not implementing the earlier order of the court (in restoring their assembly membership).  

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasekher Reddy was passing this interim order in contempt appeals filed by Narasimha Charyulu and Niranjan Rao challenging the single judge order. On Monday, when the contempt appeals came up for hearing before the bench, special counsel of Telangana S Sharat Kumar told the court that the single judge has been acting beyond his jurisdictional limits.

Though the division bench has earlier closed the writ appeals, the single judge was going ahead with hearing in the contempt case and issued bailable warrants against them. When they appeared before the court on February 15 the judge directed the registrar concerned to take them into custody. The judge has misused the Contempt of Court power, he argued.

After inquiring about the advocate appearing for Komatireddy and Sampath in the present case, the bench said the absence of any advocate on their behalf itself shows that they have no interest in the case. Senior counsel Vedula Venkataramana, appearing for the appellants, pointed out that both the petitioners  have lost their respective seats in the recent Assembly elections, hence they have lost interest in the present case. Taking the submissions of the special counsel into consideration, the bench stayed all further proceedings in the order passed by the single judge in contempt case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp