Hyd stares at water crisis this summer as Manjira, Singur reservoirs dry up

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad is staring at a drinking water famine. Singur, Manjira reservoirs have dried up. The citizens of Greater Hyderabad should brace up for a harsh summer. In view of this, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Sewarage Board (HMWS&SB) has began tapping Osmansagar and Himayatsagar waters as a last resort though for the last two years it did not draw any water from either of them following government direction not to draw water as both the reservoirs were developed as tourist spots.

The precarious water levels in Singur and Manjira are giving sleepless nights to the water board. Even levels in Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs are plummeting.Release of water from Phase-I and II of Manjira reservoir has been stopped completely for the last three days while Singur Phase-IV was stopped a few months ago. In Singur Phase-III, of the three pumps, one pump was stopped three days ago and only two pumps have been functioning allowing drawing of 18 million gallons of water per day (MGD).

Till last year, 45 MGD used to be pumped from Manjira, while 75 MGD from Singur to the city. Of the 120 MGD, the water board is now pumping 18 MGD of water and it may further fall due to depletion of water levels in these two reservoirs.Meanwhile, HMWS&SB started drawing water from Osmansagar (15 MGD) and Himayatsagar (5 MGD) reservoirs to meet the shortfall.

As against the demand of 732 Million Gallons per Day (MGD), the water board is managing to supply only 440 MGD since the last few years. Presently, the water board is drawing 260 MGD from Akkampally (Krishna) and 150 MGD from Yellampally (Godavari) totalling 410 MGD. In Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir, there is 170 tmcft of water while at Yellampally reservoir on Godavari river, the present storage is 14-15 tmcft as against total 20 tmcft.

As against the combined storage of 39.783 tmcft water in above five reservoirs including Akkampally, the present water available is just four tmcft. Last year on the same day, the available water was about 18 tmcft.The present storage in Singur is 1 tmcft as against its capacity of 29.917 tmcft, while in Manjira the present storage is nil as against its capacity of 1.500 tmcft. In Osmansager there is 1 tmcft as against its capacity of 3.9 tmcft while in Himayatsagar, the water availability is 0.8 tmcft as against 2.967 tmcft.

The operational area of HMWS&SB was 169 sq.km of erstwhile MCH and subsequently extended to 688 sq.km of the entire Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area. The service area has been extended up to ORR limits covering 190 villages which is about 1,680 sq.km“The demand would be more this coming summer as a majority of private borewells have gone dry because of the plummeting groundwater levels across the city. Borewells used to contribute anywhere between 35 to 40 MGD water,’’ a water board official told Express.