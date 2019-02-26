Home States Telangana

Hyd stares at water crisis this summer as Manjira, Singur reservoirs dry up

 Greater Hyderabad is staring at a drinking water famine. Singur, Manjira reservoirs have dried up.  

Published: 26th February 2019 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Greater Hyderabad is staring at a drinking water famine. Singur, Manjira reservoirs have dried up.  The citizens of Greater Hyderabad should brace up for a harsh summer.  In view of this, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Sewarage Board (HMWS&SB) has began tapping Osmansagar and Himayatsagar waters as a last resort though for the last two years it did not draw any water from either of them following government direction not to draw water as both the reservoirs were developed as tourist spots. 

The precarious water levels in Singur and  Manjira are giving sleepless nights to the water board. Even levels in Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs are plummeting.Release of water from Phase-I and II of Manjira reservoir has been stopped completely for the last three days while Singur Phase-IV was  stopped a few months ago.  In Singur Phase-III, of the three pumps, one pump was stopped three days ago and only two pumps have been functioning allowing drawing of 18 million gallons of water per day (MGD).

Till last year, 45 MGD used to be pumped from Manjira, while 75 MGD from Singur to the city. Of the 120 MGD, the water board is now pumping 18 MGD of water and it may further fall due to depletion of water levels in these two reservoirs.Meanwhile, HMWS&SB started drawing water from Osmansagar (15 MGD) and Himayatsagar (5 MGD) reservoirs to meet the shortfall. 

Parched summer awaits Hyderabad: Borewells, reservoirs dry up

As against the demand of 732 Million Gallons per Day (MGD), the water board is managing to supply only 440 MGD since the last few years. Presently, the water board is drawing 260 MGD from Akkampally (Krishna) and 150 MGD from Yellampally (Godavari) totalling 410 MGD. In Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir, there is 170 tmcft of water while at Yellampally reservoir on Godavari river, the present storage is 14-15 tmcft as against total 20 tmcft.      

As against the combined storage of 39.783 tmcft water in above five  reservoirs including Akkampally, the present water available is just four tmcft.  Last year on the same day, the available water was about 18 tmcft.The present storage in Singur is 1 tmcft  as against its capacity of 29.917 tmcft, while in Manjira the present storage is nil as against its capacity of 1.500 tmcft. In Osmansager there is 1 tmcft as against its capacity of  3.9 tmcft while in Himayatsagar, the water availability is 0.8 tmcft as against 2.967  tmcft.

The operational area of HMWS&SB was 169 sq.km of erstwhile MCH and subsequently extended to 688 sq.km of the entire Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area. The service area has been extended up to ORR limits covering 190 villages which is about 1,680 sq.km“The demand would be more this coming summer as a majority of private borewells have  gone dry because of the plummeting groundwater levels across the city. Borewells used to contribute anywhere between 35 to 40 MGD water,’’ a water board official told Express. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp