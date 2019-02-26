Home States Telangana

India entering higher growth phase: Telangana Chief Economic Adviser

In an exclusive interaction with TNIE, Subramanian recalled how inflation, back in 2014, was above 10 per cent and real interest rates were negative.

Krishnamurthy Subramanian

Telangana Chief Economic Adviser Prof Krishnamurthy Subramanian (Twitter Photo)

By Sunitha Natti
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The government’s Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) reckons that India is entering a higher growth phase than now, thanks to structural changes like the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and as the twin balance sheet cleanup exercise draws to a close. Stating that India’s average 7.3 per cent GDP growth was the highest seen by any government since liberalisation, CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian said the economy would expand at a faster clip as private investments will be healthier and as capacity utilisation inches closer to 80 per cent.

“The 7.3 per cent growth is amid headwinds, despite weak credit growth, and the twin balance sheet problem. It also happened amid a historically low inflation,” he said. Average headline inflation stood around 4 per cent in the past five years. 

In an exclusive interaction with TNIE, Subramanian recalled how inflation, back in 2014, was above 10 per cent and real interest rates were negative. Because inflation was tamed in time, real savings rate increased by 5 per cent, leading to a 25-27 per cent rise in purchasing power, especially of senior citizens. 

“Were prices not brought under control, essential commodities would have shot up over 30 per cent,” he said. According to him, between 2004 and 2014, there was indiscriminate capacity increase leading to reckless lending by banks. But measures like IBC, which act as a deterrent for errant borrowing, will prevent the NPA rot from repeating. “Money was cheap, real rates were negative. Combined with this, there were no checks and balances, there was no governance. Money went into projects that weren’t viable. With this muck getting cleared, investments will be healthier,” he said. 

Subramanian said formalisation of the economy due to demonetisation and rollout of GST brought in changes in data calibration. “When you are trying to calibrate the instruments there will or can be some errors. It’s important to understand that these errors are not biased or not motivated,” he explained.

Krishnamurthy Subramanian Telangana CEA

