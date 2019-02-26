Home States Telangana

‘It is duty of IAS officers to ensure sanctity in voter deletion process’

The CM said that the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), District Electoral Officer (DEO) and others involved in the process were all IAS officers.

Published: 26th February 2019 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday absolved the political spectrum of any responsibility on the allegations of a flaw in voter deletion drive in the State, and instead said that it was the duty of IAS officers to ensure that it was taken out correctly. Speaking in the Assembly, in response to a question from a Opposition member, Chandrasekhar Rao asked how the political spectrum could be held responsible for the alleged flaw in the voter deletion process when it was instead the duty of “IAS officers” to ensure its sanctity.

The CM said that the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), District Electoral Officer (DEO) and others involved in the process were all IAS officers. “How can we be responsible?” he asked. However, claims made in a letter written by former CEO Bhanwar Lal, which was furnished to a query by city-based independent security researcher Srinivas Kodali, hints at the opposite.

The former CEO, in his letter on the implementation of the controversial National Electoral Roll Purification and Authentication Programme (NERPAP), mentioned a meeting and a conversation that he had with the ‘Chief Minister of Telangana State’ about the poor progress of NERPAP in the GHMC area. The other officials present in the meeting were the Chief Secretary, the former GHMC Commissioner (who was also the then DEO). 

The other point in the letter, which indicates a responsibility of the State government, is in the admission of Lal that there was a huge shortage of officials in the CEO’s office. In various places in the 5-page letter, he wrote about how different posts were sanctioned by the ECI, and that request was forwarded to the State government, but was not cleared. 

Owaisi stands by his plaint regarding NERPAP
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi stands by the complaint letter he had written back in 2015 regarding the voter deletion drive that was undertaken then. In the letter, he had opposed the National Electoral Rolls Purification and Authentication Programme (NERPAP), which was a controversial drive of linking voter ID cards with Aadhaar and that which led to mass deletion of voters from electoral rolls.  Speaking to Express on Monday, the MP said, “I stand by what I had said. We try to do good things.” The letter from 2015 talks about the ‘reservations’ Owaisi had with the project. 

