Judge files plea in Telangana HC for changing Date of Birth

The judge submitted that his original date of birth was March 29, 1959, but it was mentioned in the records as April 10, 1957.

Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a significant development, a sitting judge of the Telangana High Court who has been delivering judgments in various petitions filed by the litigants, has  himself turned into a litigant by approaching the High Court for justice. 

As there was no response to the representations made by him to the authorities concerned, Justice B Siva Sankara Rao, it is learnt, has filed a petition before the High Court with a plea to direct the respondent authorities to take a decision on the representations made by him earlier for having correction to his date of birth.

The judge submitted that his original date of birth was March 29, 1959, but it was mentioned in the records as April 10, 1957.  Even a representation was also made to the President’s Secretariat for correction of date of birth. As there was no response till date, he was forced to approach the Court seeking necessary directions to the authorities concerned, the judge noted.

