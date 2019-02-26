KCR, Mallu spar over Budget

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Legislative Assembly witnessed a verbal duel between Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Opposition leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka during the course of a debate on the Appropriation Bill on Monday. The Opposition failed to give any specific suggestions, Rao alleged and termed Bhatti’s speech as stereotype.

Bhatti on his part alleged that the State government failed to provide jobs and bring investments.

The following are exchange of words between the two leaders:

Bhatti: The State government’s projected revenue receipts may fall short in the vote-on-account Budget too like in the previous budgets. State may go in for further borrowings to meet the expenditure.

KCR: You (Bhatti) did not understand the Budget and are trying to confuse the people. Can’t you see the growth. Telangana is No. 1 in the country in growth.

Bhatti: You have to pay `1.34 lakh debts this year. You may borrow some more money this year.

KCR: You are not speaking the facts. Even you have failed in stating how much will be the debt. The State also borrowed money outside FRBM limit. We can raise up to 25 per cent loans in GSDP. So far, the accumulated debts are just 21.25 per cent of the GSDP. The State is within the FRBM limits. We are making State as ‘Bangaru Telangana’. Borrowings are nothing but leveraging the economy.

Bhatti: There is a difference of around 20 per cent in the Budget Estimates and the actual revenue receipts in the last five Budgets.KCR: There will be automatic difference. I have Budget figures of previous ten year rule of the Congress. It is natural for any Budget.

Bhatti: The Budget figures of the combined AP were not good. That is the reason we achieved separate Telangana. If everything is good in the combined AP, where is the need for the separate Telangana?

KCR: There will be estimates and revised estimates in any Budget. You are speaking without understanding the composition of the Budget.

Bhatti: The allocations for education sector is just 6.8 per cent in the vote-on-account Budget.

KCR: The allocations for education sector is under different heads. The total allocation to education is 11.6 per cent. I do agree that allocations for education should increase further.

Bhatti: Why you did not introduce the full Budget and depending on the Centre?

KCR: AICC president Rahul Gandhi has been telling that, if Congress is voted to power, they will change the total structure of the GST. We have to wait for the policies of the Centre to present full Budget for the State.

Bhatti: The government failed to conduct survey on the lands.

KCR: We are on the job. We are using GPS system for land survey. We will confer Conclusive Title on the farmers in next two years time. The Dharani website will be ready in a few months time.