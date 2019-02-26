Home States Telangana

Elderly woman dies in bid to escape monkey attack 

The victim sitting at the porch of her house on Monday evening when she was attacked by a troop of wild monkeys.

Published: 26th February 2019 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 03:28 PM

Monkeys

The elderly woman fell and injured her head in an effort to escape an attack by the monkeys (File Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

SANGAREDDY (TELANGANA): An elderly woman who ran to escape an attack by monkeys fell into a roadside pit and later died in Siddipet district of Telangana on Monday.

The victim, V Bhadravva (80), was sitting at the porch of her house in Pandilla village when she was attacked by the animals. She got panicked and accidentally fell into the pit in her efforts to escape the troop, and suffered a serious head injury.

The octagenarian succumbed to the injuries before on the way to hospital, assistant commissioner of police Mahender Reddy said.

According to village head T Ramesh, monkey menace is a big problem in the village. The animals have a free run and the residents can't move about without difficulty, he said.

He claimed there were about 1,000 monkeys in and around the village; they attack the houses and the people.

The village sarpanch has requested the forest department to end the monkey menace and said a special meeting of the panchayat would be convened to discuss the issue.

(With PTI inputs)

Monkey attack Telangana monkey attack  Pandilla village Monkeys Monkey menace animal control

