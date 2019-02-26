Elderly woman dies in bid to escape monkey attack 

By Online Desk

SANGAREDDY (TELANGANA): An elderly woman who ran to escape an attack by monkeys fell into a roadside pit and later died in Siddipet district of Telangana on Monday.

The victim, V Bhadravva (80), was sitting at the porch of her house in Pandilla village when she was attacked by the animals. She got panicked and accidentally fell into the pit in her efforts to escape the troop, and suffered a serious head injury.

The octagenarian succumbed to the injuries before on the way to hospital, assistant commissioner of police Mahender Reddy said.

According to village head T Ramesh, monkey menace is a big problem in the village. The animals have a free run and the residents can't move about without difficulty, he said.

He claimed there were about 1,000 monkeys in and around the village; they attack the houses and the people.

The village sarpanch has requested the forest department to end the monkey menace and said a special meeting of the panchayat would be convened to discuss the issue.

(With PTI inputs)