Not correct: Vikramarka slams govt for ‘not realistic’ Budget

HYDERABAD: Opposition leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the State government’s successive Budgets were not realistic and there was an average difference of around 20 per cent between the Budget estimates and the actual spendings. Stating this, Bhatti cautioned the government could not be able incur the expenditure as it predicted in the vote-on-account for the 2019-20, as the revenues many fall short of expectations like in the previous five Budgets.

Participating in the debate on Appropriation Bill in the State Legislative Assembly on Monday, the Opposition leader, said that there were doubts in the minds of the people why the State government did not present the full Budget. “Though, the Chief Minister said that the Union Budget figures are not available, the Central grants are more or less known to the State government. Presenting the vote-on-account Budget is not correct,” Bhatti Vikramarka said.

Bhatti recalled that in the 2017-18 Budget, as per the Budget estimates the revenue receipts were `1.13 lakh crore, but the actual revenue receipts were just `88,000 crore. In 2018-19, the Budget estimates for revenue receipts were `1.08 lakh crore and the actuals were `88,000 crore only. The same would happen to vote-on-account Budget too, he said.

The Budget estimate for revenue receipts in 2019-20 was `1.38 lakh crore. But, the expenditure proposed was `1.34 lakh crore. If the revenue falls short of expectations, then the State may require to go in for further borrowings this year also, Bhatti said.He also pointed that the State government did not conduct any serious study in increasing the States’ revenues in the last five years.

TS Assembly adopts Appropriation Bill

The State Assembly on Monday adopted the Appropriation Bill for the first six months of 2019-20 financial year commencing on April 1 for a sum of `91,036 crore. Of this, `80,298 crore is voted by the Legislative Assembly and `10,737 is charged on the consolidated fund of the State. CM K Chandrasekhar Rao moved the motion and the House adopted the Bill with voice vote. Rao also moved another Bill for supplementary grants for 2018-19 for a sum of `24,542 crore which was also adopted by the House.