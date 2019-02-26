‘Prepare plan for best use of minor water resources’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed officials to prepare an integrated action plan for effective and optimum utilisation of minor irrigation water resources for agriculture in ITDA areas and in areas where Scheduled Tribe communities are in majority.

“The lands in ITDAs and other ST-populated areas are uneven with hills and valleys. Water may be supplied through pipe lines for agricultural purposes,” the CM directed officials at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday. Rao said that the irrigation plans must be taken up in such a way that it assisted the ST farmers.