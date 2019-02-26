Retirement age of TS govt staff may be raised

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said that he would consider raising retirement age of State government employees after June.“We also have to look into the financial implications. There is code of conduct in force in the State now due to elections to the Legislative Council and it will continue till Lok Sabha elections. Nonetheless, I have asked the finance department to prepare the estimate,” the Chief Minister said in his reply to the debate on Appropriation Bill in the State Assembly on Monday.

I will act tough in the coming days, says CM

Replying to a query by Opposition leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asked the Chief Minister on increasing retirement age and Pay Revision Commission, the Chief Minister said: “Telangana is the only State in the country, where the government employees are highly paid. We have increased their salaries by 43 per cent and also gave Telangana Special Increment. We will further do whatever is suitable to the employees,’’ he said.

The TRS had assured in its election manifesto that the retirement age of government employees would be raised from the present 58 to 61. In the same breath, it announced that the unemployed youth would be provided with ample opportunities by increasing upper age limit by three years for recruitment. However, there is an argument that by increasing the retirement age, youths would be deprived of getting jobs.

There are around 3.5 lakh government employees besides a large number of pensioners in the State. The Chief Minister also assured that unemployment allowance to youths would be implemented after six to seven months. He said that the officials would fix the eligibility criteria like age, qualification and others for them to get the dole.

Drinking water

After providing 24X7 free power supply to farmers, the State government is contemplating to provide 24X7 drinking water supply to all the habitations under Mission Bhagiratha. Rao announced that round-the-clock water supply was being provided successfully in Erravalli village. It could be implemented in other places too, he said. “We have decided to collect charges from industrial consumers. Ten per cent of water under Mission Bhagiratha is being supplied to industrial areas. A decision on collecting user charges from other consumers has not been taken yet. The government may give grant to panchayats to meet the Mission Bhagiratha expenditure,” the Chief Minister said.

To tour agency areas

The Chief Minister said that he would tour agency areas soon to resolve forest encroachment issues, in the wake of Supreme Court’s verdict on the eviction of encroachers.Rao also hinted that the government would act tough against irregularities and also plug revenue leakages in the system. “You will see major changes in the administration. I will act tough in the coming days. Recently, I have celebrated my birthday.” I have completed 65 years and entered 66th year. If I complete full term, I will attain 71 years. Why should I fear anyone? I will do good work for the people,” Rao said.