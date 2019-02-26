Home States Telangana

‘Scrapping of Article 35A will have bad effect’ 

If Article 35A is scrapped in J&K, it would also have a bad effect in Nagaland where similar provisions are are in place, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Monday. 

Published: 26th February 2019 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 07:52 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If Article 35A is scrapped in J&K, it would also have a bad effect in Nagaland where similar provisions are are in place, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Monday. Owaisi said: “You talk of 35A and you are holding talks with Naga separatists. Under 371A, we have given special provisions to Nagas. Now that you are holding talks with separatists and if you tinker with 35A, what is the message you are giving to Nagas, who are not satisfied with special provisions under 371A?” he said.
He also criticised the apparent description of Article 35A as Muslims’ issue and said that even Hindus in Jammu would not like tampering with the provision. 

