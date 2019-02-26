TRS, MIM candidates file nominations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four TRS candidates and one AIMIM candidate on Monday filed nominations for MLC seats, for which elections (under MLA quota) will be held on March 12. TRS candidates Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Seri Subhash Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod and Yegge Mallesham Kuruma filed their nomination papers. The TRS fielded its candidates in four seats and left one seat to its allay AIMIM, which fielded Mirza Riyaz Ul Hasan Effendi, the present Dabeerpura Corporator.