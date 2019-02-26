Home States Telangana

We don’t have to do anything, AP people will send Naidu home: KTR

He said that if KCR had 16 seats in his hand, he would be able to bargain from a position of strength and benefit the State.

Published: 26th February 2019 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

TRS party’s working president KT Rama Rao welcomes members of the Congress party from Mahbubnagar into the pink party fold in Hyderabad on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Ram Rao on Monday slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for making a disparaging statement against his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao. Speaking at Telangana Bhavan after welcoming several Congress workers from Mahbubnagar district into the TRS fold, Rama Rao said that KCR did not have to dabble in cloak and dagger politics against Naidu as the latter was insinuating. 

“The trait is very much with Naidu. In Telangana, we do not plan anything at the back of the others. If do not like someone, we say it right on his face,” Rama Rao said in a sharp reply Naidu’s criticism that KCR was poking his nose in AP politics in stealth. Rama Rao said that to trounce Naidu there was no need for KCR or for him to go to AP. 

“The people in the neighbouring State are fed up with Naidu and were waiting for the opportune time to send him home for good. They do not want him anymore as they have full knowledge of the kind of person Naidu is. He, in fact, did not have any qualms in pulling the rug from under the feet of his father-in-law to capture power,” he said.

Odd friendship
Alleging that Naidu is a leader without any principles, KTR recalled how easily the AP Chief Minister shook hands with Congress chief Rahul Gadhi though the TDP was born to fight the Congress.  
“Their friendship looked very odd. Theirs was snake and mongoose relationship,” he said.Referring to the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Rama Rao urged the voters in Telangana to elect TRS nominees for all the 16 Lok Sabha seats (Hyderabad is left to MIM) to strengthen the hands of KCR to fight with the Centre to get what is due for the State.

He said that if KCR had 16 seats in his hand, he would be able to bargain from a position of strength and benefit the State. He pointed out that the days of the Congress and the BJP were over.“The Congress leaders in the State keep saying that the elections to the Lok Sabha will be between them and the BJP. Do these two parties have monopoly over Delhi? Why can’t others come to power? The Congress tally this time too may not cross three digit figure while the BJP’s fortunes are on downward spiral. The number of seats both the parties win this time would be less than the magic figure required for forming the government,” Rama Rao said.

