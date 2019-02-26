Home States Telangana

When Mallu scored over CM KCR!

Recalling the developments, Vikramarka said that the TRS had abandoned the two projects at a time when another `1,500 crore allocation would have ensured their completion.

Published: 26th February 2019 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/KHAMMAM : After an interesting argument in the Assembly on Monday over where Sabari joins Godavari in Khammam district, it appeared Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka scored over Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.  The issue cropped up when discussion was taking place on redesigning of Rajiv Sagar and Indira Sagar Projects as Sitarama and Bhakta Rama Das project after TRS came to power.

Recalling the developments, Vikramarka said that the TRS had abandoned the two projects at a time when another `1,500 crore allocation would have ensured their completion. He also said that when the Congress government planned the projects, considering the possibility of submersion because of Polavaram and also indicated an alternative location which is where the project would draw water from Sabari tributary.

But the CM disputed Bhatti’s claim saying that Sabari would join Godavari at Papikondalu and not at Kunavaram as Bhatti was insisting.Later, Mallu told media persons that he was ready to take the media to the point where Sabari would join the Godavari.

