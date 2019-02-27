Amicus curiae appointed in animal protection case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over sufferings of the animals in the hands of human beings, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday made it clear that it would have a detailed hearing regarding protection of animals. The bench appointed advocate K Pavan Kumar as amicus curiae to assist the court in this regard.

The bench was dealing with a taken up PIL case regarding “Cows crammed in a truck for transportation to abattoirs” on the city outskirts recently which was caught by BJP MLA Raja Singh and others and handed over them to police for necessary action.

The PIL was based on a news item published in a vernacular daily stating that about 63 cows and calves were being transported in a DCM vehicle to Shamirpet. When the matter came up hearing, the bench said that it would deal with the case for protection of every animal apart from the cows. At present, every animal was in danger, the bench observed.