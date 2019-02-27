Amidst acrimony, Telangana Congress shortlists names for Lok Sabha polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC’s Election Committee, which met here on Tuesday, shortlisted names for the 17 Lok Sabha seats though the process was not without rancour. The panel members could not come easily to a conclusion on candidates for Mahbubnagar and Nagarkurnoool with former MLA from Gadwal DK Aruna proposing former union minister S Jaipal Reddy for Mahbubnagar and Satish Madiga for Nagarkurnool.

When TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Jaipal Reddy was not keen on contesting, Aruna wanted to know the reason and said that seniors like him should lead the party from the front during the tough times. Interestingly, Aruna has a running feud with Jaipal Reddy and since the prospects of the party winning Mahbubnagar are remote in the wake of the TRS wave, she apparently tried to needle Jaipal Reddy to seek election.

She also wanted to know if he was not interested in contesting for Lok Sabha, how come he had brought pressure on the party leadership for allotment of tickets for his followers for three segments in the recent Assembly elections.

In fact, during the run-up to the Assembly polls, a climate had been created that the Congress’ prospects of winning were bright and Jaipal Reddy, keeping an eye on Lok Sabha election, had tickets allotted to his followers. With the Congress biting the dust in the Assembly elections, Jaipal Reddy has suddenly lost interest in contesting for Lok Sabha.