Award for Jagital Collector

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL : Jagtial Collector A Sharath has been selected for the ‘Indian Express Excellence in Good Governance’ award. It will be presented to him on February 28. The collector has bagged the award for his initiative ‘UTTEJAM - Igniting the Minds of Students, Teachers and Parents’.

It was executed in all government high schools in the district to improve pass percentage of students in SCC examinations. Before UTTEJAM, the overall pass percentage was only 60-65; the ratio for girls was worse. Now, within just three years since the initiative was introduced, the figure has increased to 97.56 per cent.