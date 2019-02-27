Four ULBs in Telangana to get Swachh Bharat awards

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) - Siddipet, Sircilla, Boduppal and Peerzadiguda of Telangana have bagged Swachh Survekshan-2019 Awards in different categories. These awards will be presented by President Ram Nath Kovind in the presence of Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri at the Swachh Survekshan-2019 award ceremony scheduled on March 6 at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. The results, as well as the ranking of cities, will be formally declared soon.

Joint Secretary and Mission Director of Swachh Bharat Mission, VK Jindal sent a message to MAUD Principal Secretary, Arvind Kumar about the awards to two cities, namely Siddipet and Sircilla, and SS 2019 Citation awards to Boduppal and Peerzadiguda. Last time, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation was selected for the Best State Capital in “Solid Waste Management’ under the Swacch Survekshan category.

The city ranking survey under Swachh Survekshan-2019 was taken up during the first week of January and concluded on January 31. It evoked a good response from the citizens of 4,237 ULBs. Feedback was received from 64 lakh citizens. A total of 70 awards will be presented. Of them, 42 awards will be given to cities with over one lakh population. States will be awarded in categories such as solid waste management and sanitation.