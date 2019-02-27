Home States Telangana

HC directive to Centre, TS on outsourcing issue

Published: 27th February 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stressing the need of adopting a procedure for the welfare of outsourcing employees, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed both the Centre and the State government to inform the court about the measures to be taken towards welfare of outsourcing staff working in various departments.  “The outsourcing agencies are behaving in a horrible way and least bothered about the benefits to be extended to the outsourcing employees,” the bench observed.

The bench was dealing with a PIL filed by Telangana State Tourism Contract Outsourcing Daily Wage Employees and Workers Union, represented by its general secretary J Krishna Reddy, seeking direction to the State government to register criminal cases against the erring outsourcing agencies and to blacklist them.

